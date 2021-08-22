Perrie Edwards’ pregnancy has come to an end! The Little Mix member gave birth to her first child on Saturday, August 21.

“Welcome to the world baby 21/08/21 ♥️,” the 28-year-old British musician captioned a pair of black-and-white snaps of the newborn via Instagram one day later.

Her bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is also expecting her first child, commented on Edwards’ announcement. “I am so proud of you and I love you so much 🥺 what an angel ❤️❤️😍😍,” Pinnock, 29, wrote.

The X Factor alum debuted her baby bump in black-and-white Instagram photos in May 2021, writing, “So happy to be on this wild journey with my soulmate. Me + Him = You. We can’t wait to meet you baby Ox.”

Her boyfriend, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, shared pictures from the same shoot at the time. “Anyone got any advice on how to change nappies?” he captioned the social media upload. “So grateful and excited to become a dad. Bring on the sleepless nights.”

Edwards’ bandmates Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock sweetly commented on the post. “Beaming for you both. I’m the luckiest auntie in the world!” Thirlwall, 28, wrote, while Pinnock, 29, added, “Arghhhhhhhh so so so happy for you both.”

Pinnock added that she was “so bloody happy” to be experiencing pregnancy together. (The singer announced earlier that same week that she was expecting baby No. 1 with her fiancé, Andre Gray.)

Edwards kept her baby bump under wraps for the most part, only posting photos at the 2021 Brit Awards in May and posing in her backyard in a bikini in June. “Growing,” she captioned the smiling bathing suit shots via Instagram at the time.

The “Secret Love Song” singer and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 28, began dating in 2017, and Edwards had “the time of [her] life” quarantining with the professional soccer player amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ve never spent so much time with my boyfriend, I’ve never spent so much time in my house, and I’ve never had so much time on my hands just to do stuff that I’ve always wanted to do,” the songwriter said during a Kyle & Jackie O Show appearance in April 2020. “So it has been nice, but I’m losing track of what day it is.”

The England native was previously in a relationship with former One Direction member Zayn Malik. The exes got engaged in 2013 and split two years later. Edwards had “no idea what to do” after the breakup, she wrote in Little Mix’s 2016 book, Our World. “After I split with my partner, out of the blue, I had nowhere to go, which was incredibly stressful,” she recalled.

The “Pillowtalk” singer, 28, became a father in September 2020, welcoming daughter Khai with model Gigi Hadid.