The battle is just beginning. Little Women: LA star Terra Jolé announced on Thursday, April 29, that she will undergo a double mastectomy after finding out she has breast cancer.

“I have breast cancer,” Jolé, 41, captioned on an Instagram reel of herself breaking the news to her mother. “Hardest call I’ve ever made was this video telling my mom for the first time.”

She added: “I had two choices. 1. Hide and not share on social media. 2. Take you along the fight with me. Since our lives have been public for the last 10 years, it’s only fair we make this journey together. 🤟🏼 More soon…”

Jolé’s post was met with an onslaught of comments from friends, family and celebrities who wanted to show their support for the reality TV star.

“Sending you #healing!!!!! 💡💡💡💡,” Perez Hilton wrote in response to the video.

Paralympic champion Ellie Robinson commented: “Sending all my love ❤️ remember how strong you are!!”

The Lifetime personality posted a second announcement the following day in which she explained the details behind why she chose to be open about her diagnosis and clarified that her cancer battle would not be her only social media focus.

“Thank you to everyone for such light and uplifting messages,🙏🏼,” Jolé wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 29. “Though this is a huge part of my life currently, I don’t want to solely focus on my cancer journey through this channel. 💗 We are so lucky to be in a place in time where breast cancer can be conquered and that’s just what I’m going to do! Instead of fearing the outcome, I’d like to celebrate the strength that so many women make every single year through breast cancer.”

She continued: “Every Friday I’ll give updates on the journey which means the rest of the week we’re back to normal family chaos! 🙃. From our family to yours, thank you! To every woman out there, you’re never too young to have your breast checked! If you feel something say something! 🤟🏼.”

This is not the first time Jolé has had to deal with breast complications. The YouTuber told People in February 2017 that her breast began to “discharge blood weeks prior to filming” season 7 of Little Women: LA.

“There is nothing more nerve-racking than waiting for your breast cancer results,” the DWTS alum said. “All you can really do is stay positive and keep your mind busy. I found myself pushing the family out to water parks and other daily adventures. Things that I knew would be harder to do if facing an uphill cancer battle. Basically, my goal was to spend every free moment enjoying my family and not thinking about what’s to come.”

At the time, Jolé was cleared with negative test results but encouraged women to be vitally aware of changes in their bodies.

