Logan Lerman Is Engaged to Longtime Girlfriend Ana Corrigan 

Logan Lerman and longtime girlfriend Ana Corrigan are engaged.

“That’s Mrs Logie to you,” Corrigan, 28, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, November 21, alongside a video showing off her new diamond ring as Lerman, 31, held her hand. In a second snap, Corrigan shared a series of images that featured the couple kissing in a Photo Booth.

Lerman, for his part, acknowledged the proposal by writing, “Love you, sweetie,” in Corrigan’s comments section after she announced the news.

Corrigan and Lerman’s loved ones were quick to congratulate the pair on the engagement. “My favorites 🥹🥹,” mutual pal Joey King wrote, while Gracie Abrams gushed, “So sweet😭♥️♥️♥️♥️.” Author Jenny Han added, “So so happy for you both 😭.”

Related: Celebrity Engagements 2023 Several celebrity couples are taking their relationships to new heights in 2023 with an engagement. “I know those who are close aren’t surprised, but if you don’t know @jfrudaker she’s incredible and we are the perfect FIT,” Bachelor Nation’s Luke Parker wrote via Instagram on New Year’s Eve. “I’ve been on the hunt for a […]

It’s unknown when Lerman and Corrigan first sparked a romance, but the twosome were initially dating long-distance, per Architectural Digest. According to a January 2022 interview with Corrigan, she eventually moved to join Lerman on the West Coast long-term after quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lerman and Corrigan have since kept their relationship relatively out of the spotlight, but were photographed on a date night in West Hollywood in September. The couple had their arms around each other and looked in love as they left Largo at the Coronet, a nightclub and cabaret.

Corrigan has also taken to social media to share glimpses of her romance with Lerman. Her first post with the Percy Jackson star came in January 2020 with a sweet tribute for his birthday, which she has marked every year since.

“HBD logie 🎈I’m obsessed with you, and your hair is an inspiration to us all,” she wrote via Instagram for his 31st trip around the sun. She accompanied the shoutout with a series of images and videos of the actor over the years.

Lerman, meanwhile, shared his own birthday tribute to Corrigan in December 2021, calling her his “best friend.”

Related: Everything to Know About the ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ TV Series The Percy Jackson and the Olympians book series is officially being adapted into a television show for Disney+. “Hey Percy Jackson fans, for the past decade, you’ve worked hard to champion a faithful on-screen adaptation of Percy Jackson’s world,” author Rick Riordan announced in a video via his website in May 2020. “Some of you […]

“She truly makes every day better and brighter,” he gushed via Instagram of his now-fiancée. “I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.”