It appears to be over for Logic and Jessica Andrea. The rapper, 28, and the “Medicine” singer, 25, have separated after two years of marriage, Us Weekly has learned.

Everything appeared to be fine between the duo, who tied the knot in October 2015, at the 2018 Grammy awards back in January. The pair were all smiles on the red carpet, and Andrea captioned a photo from the event “back at it again with my #1💕.”

Logic, whose real name is Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, shared a photo from the Clive Davis party the night before with his “Grammy Family,” which included Andrea. He performed his hit “1-800-273-8255” with Alessia Cara and Khalid during the ceremony.

Andrea also posted a sweet message for her husband that month for his 28th birthday. “Happy birthday to my muffin @logic 💕 I can’t believe you are 28! 🤯YOU are magnificent and ONE in a million,” she wrote on January 22. “I’m grateful to be a part of your journey, 28 is going to be the BEST year yet for you!!! *fist pumps* ALSO, you get hotter & hotter everyday!!! just make sure you keep moisturizing your skin boo boo! I love you, cherish you, and just know you are only 2 more years till 30! Hehe!❤❤❤ I love you muffin!!!!!!! now let’s celebrate!!!!”

While it’s unclear when they split, fans recently noticed that Andrea unfollowed the “Take It Back” rapper on Instagram. She also shared a cryptic quote with fans on March 9.

“But the most beautiful things in life are not just things. They’re people, and places, memories and pictures. They’re feelings and moments and miles and laughter,” the quote read. She captioned the post, “travel the world. run through Times Square at 3am. scream one direction so loud in your car that everyone on the sidewalk can hear your emotions. laugh so hard that you literally feel like you can’t breathe. eat oreos for breakfast. make other people feel so alive when you’re around. the world is yours and make all the memories you can…because being alive & happy is a gift we all deserve ♥️.”

