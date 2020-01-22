Truth hurts? Lolo Jones admitted that being honest about her virginity wasn’t beneficial to her dating life.

During an appearance on Kevin Hart’s Cold as Balls series, the 40-year-old comedian asked the Olympic hurdler and bobsledder about how she’s been “vocal about the virgin side” of her life. Jones, 37, candidly admitted that she regretted being so brutally honest about her virginity in the past.

“That was a mistake,” she said on Tuesday, January 21. “That killed all my dates after that, like, didn’t even have a chance. Like, before, at least I had a chance. Before, I’d tiptoe. Like, ‘OK, when is a good time to tell him? Like, do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit or do I just drop the bomb?’”

Hart then asked Jones about her reasons for remaining abstinent until marriage. “This is definitely not from my mom,” she responded. “I mean, my mom never was married. So, five kids, you trust she’s having fun.”

Jones also believes being a virgin has allowed her to “have a higher level of intensity” as an athlete.

Jones, who competed at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing and the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi, Russia, talked about the challenges of being a virgin during a segment of HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel in 2012.

“I want to wait until I’m married to have sex,” she said. “My mom, she was with my dad for 20 years. [They] never got married and they’re not together anymore. So, I just want to have that solid bond. It’s just a gift I want to give to my husband.”

Jones also regarded keeping her virginity intact as “the hardest thing” she’s ever done and argued that it’s been “harder than training for the Olympics” and “graduating college.” She also said that she’s been “tempted” and had “plenty of opportunities” to engage in sex.

The Dancing With the Stars alum is currently training for the 2020 Summer Olympics, which is set to take place in Tokyo from July 24 to August 9. This past October, the Iowa native admitted how “tough” her Olympic training has been.

“We talk a lot about my age. I am competing against girls that are 10 years younger than me. I’m feeling the aches and pains of basically all the times I’ve crashed in a bobsled at 90 miles an hour, every hurdle hit I’ve had,” she told Fansided at the time. “So it’s built up, but what’s great about it is the fact that I’m super strong and determined to finish out my goals.”