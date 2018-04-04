Slow and steady. Theresa Caputo opened up about her split from husband Larry Caputo in an interview with Extra on Wednesday, April 4.

“So right now, Larry is living in L.A. and I’m here in New York, and we’re just taking it day by day,” the Long Island Medium star said, noting that she’s still getting used to living on her own. “It’s an adjustment, but I’m OK.”

The couple made headlines in December 2017 when they announced their decision to separate after 28 years of marriage. They also haven’t shied away from discussing their relationship issues on their TLC show.

“We’re having a difficult time,” Larry told a friend on an episode of Long Island Medium that aired last December. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with, we don’t spend the time together anymore. And along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard. As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there. I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

Larry also revealed that the couple, who are parents to Larry, 24, and Victoria, 23, tried to work on their relationship with counseling.

“We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe just take a break from each other,’” he said. “I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t know what the outcome of this is going to be. And I just can’t imagine our lives not together anymore.”

Theresa thanked fans for their well wishes after the split news, tweeting last December, “I’m overwhelmed by the love and support for me and my whole family while we’re going through this difficult time. One thing will never change and that is that we will always love and support each other and be the best parents we can be to our children. Love you guys XOXO.”

