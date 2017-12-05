Opening up. Larry Caputo spoke about the issues in his marriage to Theresa Caputo during the Monday, December 4, episode of Long Island Medium.

“We’re having a difficult time,” Larry began to his longtime friend, Danny. “I think a lot of the frustration has to do with, we don’t spend the time together anymore, and along with that comes the lack of communication, so it’s like losing your best friend. It’s hard.”

“As much as I try to busy myself so I’m not thinking about it, it’s still there,” he continued. “I know it’s very trying for the both of us. I don’t want to make it just about me. I know it’s the same for Theresa also.”

Larry, who shares children Larry Caputo Jr., 24, and Victoria Caputo, 23, with Theresa, revealed the pair went to therapy to work on their relationship.

“We’re at a point right now where even the therapist is saying, ‘Maybe just take a break from each other,’” Larry said. “I think the thing that bothers me right now is I don’t know what the outcome of this is going to be. And I just can’t imagine our lives not together anymore.”

As previously reported, the couple announced their decision to separate in a joint statement on Sunday, December 3.

“After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the statement to Us Weekly read. We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Theresa also opened up about their marital problems on the hit TLC series.

“Since the last season of Long Island Medium, Larry and I’s relationship has changed,” Theresa revealed on the November 13 episode. “We’ve been there for each other, you know, through thick and thin, you know, good times, and right now are not such great times. I don’t understand it. I lay in bed, and I say to myself, ‘How did this happen? How did I get here?’”

