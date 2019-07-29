“Happy birthday mama,” Bella, 20, captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture of herself and the former Fuller House actress on Sunday, July 28. “I love you ❤️” This was the Because I’m Bella fashion blogger’s first post since January. In the comments section, Bella’s little sister gushed, “my people” with a heart emoji.

Standing strong together. Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli broke their social media silence to wish their mom, Lori Loughlin , a happy 55th birthday amid the ongoing nationwide college scandal.

The following day, Olivia Jade, 19 — who hasn’t posted since February — shared a sweet throwback picture with her mom writing, “One day late. happy birthday. i love you so much.”

The sisters have shied away from sharing anything on their social media accounts since Loughlin and their father, Mossimo Giannulli, were named and charged for their alleged involvement in the headline-making scam. The couple of more than two decades were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters designated as crew team recruits in order to get accepted to USC, despite the fact that they’ve never played the sport.

After the news broke, Loughlin was let go by the Hallmark channel. However, on Sunday, Crown Media Family Networks CEO, Bill Abbott, took the opportunity to honor Loughlin on her special day.

“Happy B-Day to my good friend, Lori! Great memories from this event just about a year ago,” Abbott captioned a photo of him and the actress. “All of Long Island misses your grace and warmth. #thistooshallpass, #friendship, easthampton.”

Loughlin’s former Summerland costar Shawn Christian took to the comments section of Abbott’s post to share his own well-wishes. “Happy Birthday my dear friend! See you soon!!,” the actor wrote.

The Full House alum and the fashion designer, 56, pleaded not guilty to money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in April. An insider told Us Weekly earlier this month that the pair “believe they’ll be exonerated” and that they are “actively engaged in their defense.”