Lori Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli have put their Los Angeles home on the market for $17.5 million, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple’s sprawling 11,800-square-foot house, which was built in 2019, is located in the exclusive gated Hidden Hills community within Calabasas, California. The mansion provides panoramic views overlooking the mountain vistas and boasts six bedrooms and seven full bathrooms. Some amenities within the property include a swimming pool, bocci ball court, home theater and wine cellar.

Loughlin, 59, and Giannulli, 60, purchased the home in 2020 for $9.5 million, one year after their involvement in the college admissions scandal made headlines.

In 2019, Loughlin and Giannulli were indicted after being accused of paying half a million dollars in bribes to falsely designate their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, as recruits to the University of Southern California crew team to secure their spot at the prestigious university.

They both pleaded guilty to their involvement in 2020. That year, Loughlin served two months in prison while Giannulli served five months behind bars.

Loughlin and Giannulli purchased their Hidden Hills home amid the scandal, majorly downsizing from the Bel Air home they previously owned. They originally listed their former home for $35 million in 2017, per Robb Report, and then again with a price reduction for $28.65 million in 2020. They finally unloaded the home for $18.75 million, Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles star Josh Flagg, who represented the buyer, confirmed at the time.

Since the scandal, Loughlin and Giannulli — and their daughters — have done their best to move on with their lives.

Olivia Jade opened up about the biggest “misconceptions” about the scandal involving her family during a January 2022 episode of her “Conversations With Olivia Jade” podcast.

“There is a big misconception about me, I feel at least personally, where I get that comment of, ‘You don’t work hard.’ I didn’t have to start my YouTube when I was 14, I did put in a lot of work,” the YouTuber said at the time. “There’s always rumors floating around about my grades: ‘She clearly didn’t work hard. She must have failed school.’ I don’t even think I’ve ever said this publicly, but in high school, I had straight A’s and I worked really hard at school.”

During her conversation with Dr. Hillary Goldsher at the time, Olivia Jade said she started therapy after “things went sideways” for their family, but she admitted it’s tough to talk about the scandal because of her “privileged life.”

“I am super aware that I’ve been given opportunities because of my parents and I know that I live a very blessed and fortunate and privileged life,” the YouTuber added. “But then there’s also a part of me that feels … it’s tricky. It’s hard to speak on because I know that to the average human, I have it easy.”