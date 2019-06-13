It’s not over yet, Lori Loughlin’s lawyers are trying to help her case by turning to the FBI.

According to court documents exclusively obtained by Us Weekly, the Fuller House alum’s team wants access to “FBI reports concerning uncharged parents.” However, the court deferred making any ruling, stating, “The parties will confer regarding this issue and if the matter cannot be resolved between the parties, defendants should file a motion to compel.”

The star, 54, along with her husband Mossimo Giannulli have been accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, Bella, 20, and Olivia Jade, 19, into the University of Southern California by labeling them as crew team recruits, despite their inexperience with the sport. The couple, who eloped in 1997, have pleaded not guilty to two charges: money laundering and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud.

But, according to Los Angeles-based lawyer Neama Rahmani, their chances of being found not guilty are slim. “The feds have an overwhelming amount of evidence against her, including emails, phone calls and financial documents,” Rahmani tells Us. “No jury will acquit them.”

In addition to the couple’s criminal court case, they might also face civil charges against USC. “She feels that USC is going to do whatever’s necessary to attempt to financially ruin her family,” a source says exclusively in the current issue.

Adds the insider: “She wants to expose USC’s admission practices and is looking forward to her day in court.”

With additional reporting by Jennifer Heger

