Harry Styles‘ former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson has finally spoken out about ongoing rumors that the pair were secret lovers.

The “Larry” (a mashup of Louis and Harry) love claims have been circulating the Internet for years. The conspiracy theory suggests that the two were romantically involved and that the other members of the band, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne along with their team tried to hide the romance in fear it would disappoint their legions of adoring fans.

What started as fanfiction soon evolved into a fully fledged rumor that had an army of believers.

When asked about this in a new interview with Brazilian publication g1, Tomlinson said, “I realized this some years ago. There is nothing I can say, nothing I can do to dispel the believers of that conspiracy.

“They are so intertwined with what they believe to be true, that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is.”

“It does irritate me a little bit, but it’s the nature of the job I suppose,” he continued. “There are times… when it gets far too personal within that whole space. I have my son, Freddie, who is the most important person in my life. And occasionally…it’s really unfair.”

“There’s nothing I can do about it. Nothing I can say to stop people making up what they want to make up. So be it!” he added.

Tomlinson, who said he’s still in contact with Styles, once previously admitted he was initially jealous of the “As It Was” star’s solo career success.

He told Britain’s The Telegraph of watching his former band member meet the dizzying heights of superstardom as a solo artist, “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t bother me at first.

“Only ’cause I didn’t know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band. But it’s not surprising to me that Harry’s the most commercially successful because he really fits the mold of a modern star.”

He continued: “He’s not just doing music, he’s got film as well, and the tour he’s done is unbelievable. It took me a while to work out where I stand.… [But] I look at Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he’s doing.”