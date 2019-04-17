Louis Tomlinson has finally opened up for the first time following his sister Félicité Tomlinson’s death.

The British crooner, 27, tweeted a message of gratitude on Wednesday, April 17. “Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks,” he wrote. “Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x.”

Just wanted to thank everyone for their lovely words over the past couple of weeks. Back in the studio today to vocal something I wrote a few months ago. Sending you all loads of love x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) April 17, 2019

A rep for the singer confirmed to Us Weekly on March 14 that Félicité, who was also known as Fizzy, passed away one day prior on March 13, after suffering a heart attack and collapsing in her apartment in London. She was 18.

According to reports, the fashion designer was pronounced dead at the scene after an ambulance was called and paramedics attempted to revive her.

Félicité’s last Instagram post with her brother and sisters Lottie, 20, and twins Daisy and Phoebe, 14 was shared in December 2018. “Family,” she captioned the shot along with a heart emoji. The photographed group is also older siblings to twins Ernest and Doris, 5.

The untimely death comes just two years after their mother, Johannah Deakin, died of leukemia. She was 43.

“Johannah was first and foremost a truly amazing mother to seven children, whose individual talents and success are testament to the principles and beliefs she instilled in them,” her husband, Dan Deakin, told Us in a statement at the time.

Louis broke his social media silence shortly after her passing. “All the support has been incredible! Let’s do this together tonight,” the former One Direction member tweeted in reference to his first solo performance for his new song at the time, “Just Hold On.”

Just days before the social media influencer’s death, Louis released a single called, “Two of Us,” dedicated to his late mom. Some of the lyrics include: “You’ll never know how much I miss you / The day that they took you, I wish it was me instead.”

Louis was scheduled to perform the track at BCC’s Red Nose Day charity concert on March 15, but pulled out following the news of Félicité’s passing.

