‘Love and Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Keke Jabbar Dead at Age 42

Love & Marriage: Huntsville star Keke Jabbar died on Tuesday, July 2 at age 42, her family has confirmed.

Jabbar’s family did not reveal a cause of death but released a statement via social media influencer Marcella Speaks.

“It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Keke,” the statement reads. “She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mom, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

Jabbar’s cousin and costar LaTisha Scott added in a post via Instagram, “At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!”

Scott and Jabbar often had a rocky relationship on Love & Marriage: Huntsville, sparring onscreen over the past two seasons. Jabbar has also been open about a past opioid addiction and her efforts to stay clean.

Last September, video surfaced of Jabbar allegedly fleeing the scene of a robbery. She denied any allegations of wrongdoing and said that the evidence would eventually vindicate her.

Jabbar had not been active on social media for several weeks. On May 22, she posted a tribute to her son Amaree to celebrate his high school graduation.

“I’m so proud of these two!!! Amaree and his best friend JRock… these boys are both my babies!! I’m so proud of them 🥰🥰🥰,” she captioned the photo, showing Amaree and his friend posing in their caps and gowns.

Since news of Jabbar’s death began to spread, fans have flocked to her Instagram page to share their condolences in the comments. Her most recent post, in which she announced an upcoming swim wig line, has become overrun by heartfelt comments.

“Noooooo…. LORD wrap your arms around her Husband and Children.. they have gone through so much 😢,” wrote one user.

Another added, simply, “Rest In Peace KeKe 🕊️.”

In addition to Amaree, Keke leaves behind son Ace and daughter Aubree, whom she shared with husband Ameen Jabbar.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville, which airs on OWN, follows three couples in Huntsville, Alabama, who invest in real estate. It premiered in 2019 and already has seven seasons under its belt with an eighth on the way.