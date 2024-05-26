Stars Whose Kids Graduated in 2024

Even celebrities get emotional when their kids graduate — at any age.

As the 2024 graduation season commences, celebrities from Ludacris to Jennifer Garner are celebrating their kids’ achievements and sharing the milestones via social media, whether it be a preschool moving-up ceremony, a high school commencement or a college graduation.

Garner, for her part, shared her tearful reaction to daughter Violet’s high school graduation via Instagram. The emotional post earned many reactions from A-list moms across Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented, “I’m sooooo with you.”

The Goop founder has previously spoken about her son Moses Martin’s upcoming high school graduation, saying she feels a “deep sense of impending grief” as she prepares to have both children move out of her house. (Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 19, and Moses, 18 with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

“On the one hand incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” Paltrow told The Sunday Times in March. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Scroll down to see stars who watched their kids graduate in 2024: