Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity Moms

Stars Whose Kids Graduated in 2024: Jennifer Garner, Ludacris and More

By
Stars Whose Kids Graduated in 2024
5
Lindsay Arnold and Jessie James DeckerCourtesy of Linsday Arnold/Jessie James Decker/Instagram

Even celebrities get emotional when their kids graduate — at any age.

As the 2024 graduation season commences, celebrities from Ludacris to Jennifer Garner are celebrating their kids’ achievements and sharing the milestones via social media, whether it be a preschool moving-up ceremony, a high school commencement or a college graduation.

Garner, for her part, shared her tearful reaction to daughter Violet’s high school graduation via Instagram. The emotional post earned many reactions from A-list moms across Hollywood, including Gwyneth Paltrow, who commented, “I’m sooooo with you.”

The Goop founder has previously spoken about her son Moses Martin’s upcoming high school graduation, saying she feels a “deep sense of impending grief” as she prepares to have both children move out of her house. (Paltrow shares daughter Apple, 19, and Moses, 18 with ex-husband Chris Martin.)

Yellow Crocs

Deal of the Day

Act Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal

“On the one hand incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” Paltrow told The Sunday Times in March. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

Scroll down to see stars who watched their kids graduate in 2024:

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!

In this article

'The Last Duel' film premiere, Jazz at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 09 Oct 2021

Ben Affleck
1251303354gwyneth_paltrow_290x206

Gwyneth Paltrow
Jennifer Garners Netflix Movie Family Switch Will Overtly. Reference 13 Going On 30

Jennifer Garner
Jessie James Decker Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Romance Is Making Swifties Out of (Almost) All of Hollywood and NFL

Jessie James Decker
Ballroom Baby DWTS Lindsay Arnold Pregnant Expecting 2nd Child

Lindsay Arnold
1251326929ludacris_290x206

Ludacris
1313512099celebrity bio taylor ford armstrong 206

Taylor Armstrong

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!