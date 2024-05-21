Jennifer Garner is uniting Hollywood’s moms with a relatable post about her daughter Violet’s high school graduation.

“Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. Garner, 52, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, May 20, adding “bless our hearts.”

The series of images showed Garner shedding tears in multiple locations — including during the graduation ceremony and on an airplane. The mother of three shares Violet, 18, with ex-husband Ben Affleck. (Garner and Affleck are also parents to Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12.)

Upon seeing Garner’s relatable post, several A-list celebrity moms weighed in. Keep scrolling to see which stars left comments:

Reese Witherspoon

“Oh honey … I know,” the fellow actress wrote. “You have done a great job, mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs.”

Kyle Richards

“I feel this so hard,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star wrote alongside a heart emoji.

Selma Blair

The actress left a simple heart, showing her support.

Gwyneth Paltrow

“I’m sooooo with you,” the actress wrote.

Related: Stars Whose Kids Graduated Cue the pomp and circumstance! Former President Barack Obama, Pierce Brosnan and more stars were proud parents at their kids’ 2023 graduation ceremonies. Obama, 61, attended his daughter Sasha’s graduation from the University of Southern California on May 12, alongside his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and their eldest daughter, Malia, 24. The 21-year-old […]

Jenna Dewan

While Dewan’s children are still young, she’s preparing for the future.

“I will be exactly this,” she commented. The actress shares daughter Everly, 10, with ex-husband Channing Tatum and son Callum, 3, with fiancé Steve Kazee. (She and Kazee are expecting their second baby together.)

Rosie O’Donnell

“Congratulations,” she wrote.

Julianne Moore

The actress wrote, “Congratulations,” alongside a red heart emoji and crying face.

Michelle Pfeiffer

“Well done,” the veteran actress wrote, posting a series of congratulatory emojis.

Busy Philipps

“I literally can’t believe this,” she commented.

Molly Sims

“I cannot take this,” the actress shared. “This cannot be true.”

Giada De Laurentiis

The celebrity chef added a red heart emoji on the post.

Gina Torres

“Oh sweet mama!!! You’ve kissed every boo boo and read every story and have made 5am breads and muffins,” the Suits star commented. “All while living your own big bad ass life. Ya done AMAZING!!!”

Brooklyn Decker

“My heart breaks for you!!” the model responded.

Related: Celebrity Kids Following Their Parents’ Acting Footsteps Several celebrity children have inherited their famous parents’ acting genes. Busy Philipps’ eldest daughter, Birdie, appeared alongside the actress in two episodes of Cougar Town and on the Prime Video series With Love. Philipps shares daughters Birdie and cricket with ex-husband Marc Silverstein. Much like Birdie, Milla Jovovich’s eldest daughter, Ever, began her acting career […]

Sasha Alexander

“Omg this is exactly whats happening to me! Thank you for sharing and Congratulations!!” the actress shared, referring to her 18-year-old daughter, Lucia. “What ARE we going to do?”

Rachel Zoe

“Omg JEN I just stopped crying a week after Skys 13th so same girl same LOVE you madly and stay strong,” the famed celebrity stylist wrote, referring to her son, Skyler, whom she shares with husband Rodger Berman. (The couple also share son Kaius, 9.)

Ina Garten

“Sending you love!!!” the Food Network star commented.

Ree Drummond

The Pioneer Woman left words of congratulations in a comment as well.

“It’s a deep, searing pain/joy/grief/pride/mourning!!!” she wrote.