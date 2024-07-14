Love Is Blind’s AD Smith could barely spare a thought for former fiancé Clay Gravesande while speaking exclusively with Us Weekly on the ESPYs red carpet.

“It’s not much to say,” she told Us on Thursday, July 11.

On the sixth go-round of the Netflix series, Gravesande, 31, pulled the shocker of the season when he left Smith, 31, at the altar. At the season’s reunion special, Gravesande said he “made a mistake” with his dramatic “I don’t.” The former track star said that Smith was “the love of [his] life.”

Smith has moved on for her part, and told Us on Thursday she was using the private dating app Raya. “Dating is interesting. It’s kind of far and few in between. I’m kind of picky these days,” she said. “I don’t let everybody get my time. You gotta be real special to chat with me.”

Gravesande repeatedly shared his fear of commitment and monogamy with Smith while on Love Is Blind, often citing that as a child, he saw his father cheat on his mother. Smith noted at the time that this was a “red flag” but shared that she was blindsided by Clay’s day-of decision to call off their engagement.

“He would hit me with a sprinkle of ‘I’m just afraid to get married,” AD shared with “The Viall Files” podcast in March. “And [I’d say,] ‘Again, we do not have to do this. I’m OK. I’d rather not be humiliated in front of all of my family and friends.’ He’d be like, ‘AD, I’m not going to embarrass you. I’m not going to humiliate you.’ And I’m like, ‘OK.’ And then what did he do? Embarrass me!”

AD told Us that she’s trusting her gut to avoid future heartbreak.

“I don’t chase red flags anymore. I’m very cautious,” she said. “I’m going for the nice guys these days.”

Outside of her dating life, Smith says her time on Love Is Blind taught her valuable life lessons.

“The world is savage and I’m tough. That’s the two things that I’ve learned. I can handle it,” she told Us. “I wasn’t prepared for the trajectory of the way my life was gonna go. But I’m tough and I can handle it.”

Smith has also been enjoying the widespread reach of the series. She noted to Us that an influencer she follows recognized her on the street and marveled at the idea that famous fans of the series — such as Kim Kardashian and Travis Kelce — know her name.

“[Kardashian] posted me on her Stories!” Smith exclaimed to Us.

Netflix confirmed in December 2023 that Love Is Blind would return for season 7. However, a release date has not been announced.

Reporting by Dan Trainor