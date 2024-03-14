Love Is Blind’s Amber Desiree “AD” Smith may have wanted to say yes to Clay Gravesande at the altar — but she wishes she could have said no to the ring.

AD, 33, opened up about the rock in the Thursday, March 14, episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast, sarcastically calling the sparkler “cute.”

She confessed to the former Bachelor, 43, that she felt that Clay, 31, picked her ring “last” out of the other Love Is Blind men. “I need my man to run to the front of the line and get the best ring,” AD said. Despite not being thrilled with the ring, AD admitted that she still has it. “It’s chillin’ in the jewelry box collecting dust,” she said.

When asked why she plans to keep it, AD quipped, “Because why not?”

AD also opened up about where she stands with Clay after he rejected her on their wedding day. “He still wants to spin the block,” she shared, explaining that Clay has expressed that he wants her back.

Clay shared similar sentiments during the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion and even apologized for his actions, which pleased AD.

“I wanted Clay to take accountability. Clay took accountability for everything, for embarrassing me. He manned up and said sorry. I was satisfied,” AD told Viall. AD further noted that she enjoys reminding Clay what he missed out on “every chance [she gets],” which has proven to be “100 percent” effective. “His plan is to fight for me.”

During the reunion, which aired on Wednesday, March 13, Clay revealed that he “made a mistake” because AD is “the love of [his] life.”

AD and Clay got engaged sight unseen inside the Love Is Blind season 6 pods despite his monogamy fears. (Clay witnessed his father cheat on his mom when he was younger and worried he would also be unfaithful in a marriage.)