Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Griffin Appiah and Kwame Appiah had a clear message for their haters.

When asked what they would say to someone who watched season 4 of the reality series and may be surprised that the couple is still going strong, Kwame told Us Weekly, “Suck it!”

“It’s a lot of adversity,” Kwame exclusively told Us at the 2024 ESPYs red carpet on Thursday, July 11. “Marriage and love and relationships are all steps, there’s a lot of difficulty. It’s all about finding that person that you make sure you’re willing to go through all of those things with.”

Chelsea, who attended the event at the Dolby Theatre in L.A. alongside Kwame, added, “And I guess my thing is, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

Related: Love Is Blind's Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah's Relationship Timeline Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin knew they would each say “I do” before the Love Is Blind season 4 finale. “A couple days before I knew that I had to make up my mind because I felt like if I was on the fence on that day, I would’ve made a decision and regretted it […]

Kwame noted that the most difficult part of their relationship so far has been “the speed at which everything goes.” He added, “You meet, you get engaged, you get married, you move in. It’s challenging! It takes a while for your relationship and marriage to catch up.”

Chelsea and Kwame met during season 4 of the Netflix pod experiment. Kwame connected with both Chelsea and Micah Lussier at the beginning, however, Micah cut things off between them to pursue a connection with ex-fiancé Paul Peden.

While Kwame was initially heartbroken, he realized he had strong feelings for Chelsea.

“I think no matter what, especially when you start looking at the life that you have now, but when you think about the connection I have with Chelsea — the pod relationship you have with someone [is] completely different from the actual relationship you have with someone,” Kwame told Us ahead of the season 4 premiere. “Like, when I went past the pods with Chelsea, I was just like, ‘OK, this is almost a reflex for us, the way we interact, the way we understand each other.’ I just don’t believe that would’ve ever been the case with Micah, and I can respect that.”

Related: 'Love Is Blind’ Couples Status Check: Who Is Still Together? Since the premiere of Love Is Blind in 2020, fans have wondered how effective the concept of speed-dating without seeing the other person actually is. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton, who got married on day 40 of the dating experiment, found their happily ever on the show. However, Lauren later admitted that finding The One […]

The pair also faced hurdles at home, with Kwame’s mother disapproving of their relationship. Ultimately, however, she changed her tune after the couple’s May 2022 wedding.

“It was an amazing first visit. I went in with little expectations,” Chelsea told Us in March 2023. “I knew she was gonna be very observant of me, but it was a great experience. When I stepped foot into their home, I felt at home.”

Now, Chelsea acts as a “support liaison” for Love Is Blind — a role which was not there when she was a contestant on the series. As for the couple’s future, Chelsea noted that they “get to invent” it.

“I think society really does put us all into boxes and I don’t like that,” she told Us. “We’re just living life, enjoying our marriage and seeing what’s next.”

With reporting by Dan Trainor