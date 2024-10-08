Love Island USA’s Hannah Smith was arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats.

According to police records obtained by The Sun, the reality TV star was at a concert venue in Atlanta on September 30 when she was escorted out for being disorderly.

The arresting officer wrote in a warrant that when Smith, 26, was being escorted to her Uber, “she attempted to punch me, with a closed fist, however, she did not make contact with me.”

“While in handcuffs, she also attempted to kick me multiple times,” the officer stated. “Said accused did threaten to commit a crime of violence. While [Smith] was being transported to Cobb County Adult Detention Center, she stated she was going to kill me and my sister multiple times with the purpose of terrorizing said victim.”

Smith was later charged with two felonies including terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Us Weekly has reached out to Smith’s team for comment. She has not publicly commented on the case.

According to court documents obtained by The Sun, Smith was released on $8,000 bond. The terms of her bond state she cannot consume alcohol, and she must “submit to random alcohol/drug tests at her own expense.”

Fans met Smith this past summer on season 6 of Love Island USA. The bottle server entered the villa on the first day and coupled up with Kendall Washington. On day 8, however, Smith was left single when Washington, 27, was stolen by new contestant Nicole Jacky.

“I’m actually very happy that me and Kendall did end up getting to meet each other and being paired up with each other because we had so much in common,” Smith told Today.com in June. “With me and him, we were just like the goofy couple in the villa. We had so much fun and I really got to know him. And I can honestly say Kendall is a great guy. He is so genuine. Even though we didn’t end up together and our connection didn’t last as long as I wanted it to, I have nothing bad to say about him.”

Smith was later booted from the villa on day 10 after failing to make a lasting connection.

Although she didn’t find her forever person, the reality star said the experience brought her valuable lessons about the dating world.

“Before in the real world, I was not comfortable with being vulnerable, telling people about myself,” she said. “But now I’m definitely ready to meet someone and be vulnerable, and hopefully I do get into a relationship.”