



A special pit stop! Luann de Lesseps handed out toys at a hospital on Long Island before her Countess and Friends holiday show at The Paramount in Huntington, New York, on December 22.

The Real Housewives of New York City star, 54, stopped by Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, New York, and took photos with nurses and other staff members before spending time with young patients in their rooms. One of the children was in quarantine, but that did not stop de Lesseps.

“They asked her if she would still like to go in. Like clockwork, she said, ‘Of course, give me a mask!’” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly. “[She] went in and spent about 15 minutes with the child.”

The Bravo personality, who once worked as a nurse, “just sprung into action with all of the kids,” according to the onlooker. “Very heartwarming, and she really brought a lot of cheer to everyone.”

De Lesseps made time for the hospital staffers too. “Some of the nurses were really bonding with her and loved hearing about her experiences when she worked as an RN taking care of the elderly,” the eyewitness tells Us. “She talked to them about how many [people] will have to work over the holidays and not be with their families.”

In an attempt to spread some holiday cheer, the cabaret performer decided to invite some of the nurses to her performance later that night.

“She said, ‘You know what, for anyone who can come, I would like to give out VIP passes to my show and come backstage to hang with me,’” the onlooker says. “They were all going nuts!”

The staffers in attendance at The Paramount were seated in “a huge, private VIP section right over the stage,” according to the eyewitness. During the show, de Lesseps gave the nurses a shout-out and thanked them for inviting her to the hospital. Later on, she posed for pictures with them backstage — all while decked out in her go-to Jovani dress.