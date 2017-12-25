Luann de Lesseps appeared in court wearing handcuffs after her arrest for battery of a police officer and resisting arrest in Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, December 24.

In a video posted by NBC News, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, appeared before a judge wearing a floral print dress hours after her arrest.

De Lesseps didn’t appear to be wearing makeup and she reached up to touch her face, revealing her cuffed wrists, as a judge detailed the charges against her.

As previously reported, the former countess was charged with battery of a law enforcement officer, disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest with violence and corruption by threat. Three of the four charges are felonies.

In the video, the state attorney could be heard telling the judge, “She did slam a door on an officer’s face. She kicked an officer. She said, ‘I’m going to kill you all.'”

The judge then told de Lesseps, “I don’t know if you have a drinking problem, but stop drinking. That seems to be the problem here.”

He then warned her to stop speaking in case she incriminated herself. She was released without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on January 25.

In a statement to Us Weekly on Sunday, de Lesseps apologized for her behavior and blamed it on her short-lived marriage to Tom D’Agostino.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” she said in a statement to Us. “This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to a transformative and hopeful 2018.”

De Lesseps married D’Agostino in Palm Beach on New Year’s Eve 2016. They announced their divorce in July amid rumors of D’Agostino’s infidelity.

