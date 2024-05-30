The Real Housewives of New York City alum Luann de Lesseps has had her fair share of feuds over the years, but there is one Housewife she still holds a grudge against.

When asked with which Housewife she would not want to film again during the Sip or Spill Series of Happy Hour with Us, Luann, 59, gave a clear answer. “Probably Bethenny [Frankel], to be perfectly honest,” she told Us Weekly exclusively. “I don’t think she’d come to the table in any case.”

Luann and Bethenny’s contentious relationship went through many ups and downs during their tenure on RHONY. After patching things up in 2019, their feud was reinvigorated in July 2023.

“Feels fairly likely since I [sic] my life isn’t a cabaret,” Bethenny, 53, wrote to a fan via threads at the time, shading Luann’s cabaret show.

The two Housewives butted heads once again when Bethenny proposed a plan for reality TV stars to unionize later that summer, and Luann expressed her disagreement.

“Now, back to Bethenny. You know, listen, why bite the hand that feeds you?” Luann asked the audience at one of her cabaret shows in December 2023, according to Page Six. “You know, just go off into the sunset. You [Bethenny] make millions and gazillions of dollars. If you claim you do, then why are you still harping on us? Why are you talking about us?”

Luann further solidified her contempt for Bethenny when she played “Marry, F—k, Kill” with Us. “I’m gonna marry Dorinda because I want to live at Bluestone Manor,” she said, given the choice between Bethenny, Dorinda Medley and Ramona Singer. “I’m gonna give Ramona a little action and you know I’d kill Bethenny.”

Despite all of the drama over the years, Luann maintains that she has no regrets.

“I’m not a person that lives in regrets,” she told Us. “I think everything happens and I loved all of our fights. It was so good.”

When asked which housewife she trusts the least, Luann plead the fifth by sipping her rosé. She also evaded answering two questions — if there is a Bravolebrity that she has kissed that we don’t know about, and which Housewife should have never released a song — by sipping rosé.

