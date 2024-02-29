Luann de Lesseps had no mercy for Bethenny Frankel while playing a game of “F–k, Marry, Kill.”

“I’m definitely gonna kill Bethenny,” the Real Housewives of New York City alum, 58, said while chatting with Derek Zagami in a clip shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 28.

The game was inspired by de Lesseps’ new cabaret show tour titled Marry F Kill. Zagami gave the reality star three Real Housewives options with Frankel, 53, Sonja Morgan and Jill Zarin. For de Lesseps, the answer was “easy.”

“Well Sonja’s been dying to F me for years,” she joked about her friend and Luann & Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake costar. “So I’m gonna have to f–k Sonja and her pretty kitty.”

When it came to marriage, de Lesseps went with Zarin, 60, because she is “so nice” and played a part in getting de Lesseps involved in the Housewives franchise. She teased that Zarin “has a lot of money now” so the decision seemed obvious.

Frankel and de Lesseps have had a drama filled history over the years. The off and on friends were often at odds while starring on RHONY together. After working out their differences following an argument on a 2019 girls’ trip to Miami, the twosome found themselves battling once again in July 2023

After Frankel and Zarin extinguished their 13 year feud on her podcast, “Just B,” de Lesseps shaded Frankel’s new endeavor and claimed she only did it for the content.

“I’m happy Jill and her reconnected because Jill wanted that to happen for years,” de Lesseps said to E! News at the time. “I don’t think Bethenny was that interested, but she needs a guest. She needs a Housewife, so there you go.”

After de Lesseps expressed that she didn’t want to reconnect with Frankel on multiple occasions, Frankel shaded her former costar with a dig at her musical venture.

“Feels fairly likely since I [sic] my life isn’t a cabaret,” Frankel quipped to a fan via Threads in July 2023.

Later that year, Frankel made headlines for her “reality reckoning” where she proposed a plan for reality TV stars to unionize. While de Lesseps shared she understood where Frankel was coming from, she noted that she only had a positive experience on the show and didn’t wholeheartedly agree on the matter.

“Now, I know for some people it is not and so I don’t think what she’s doing is wrong,” she told the Daily Mail in October 2023. “I just think that by suing and all of that, you’re going after the hand that fed you and that made you a star.”