Lucy Hale hinted that she may have experienced sexual assault in a since-deleted message the Pretty Little Liars alum posted on social media on Thursday, January 18.

“I deleted it from Instagram. But this needs to be heard,” she tweeted, along with a screenshot of her cryptic statement.

“I never understood sexual assault until tonight. I always sympathized, but never felt the pain of it until right now,” the actress, 28, wrote in the message. “My dignity and pride was broken. I am completely at a loss of words.”

Hale added that she was going to use her experience to try and help others, writing: “I feel for anyone that has felt this pain that I feel right now. But I promise. I will not let a moment go by that I don’t try to make a difference.”

Both posts have now been taken down from Instagram and Twitter, but fans were quick to send their support and love to the Truth or Dare star. “My heart has just broken… You don’t deserve this. Thank you for being brave enough to speak up, you’re strong!” one Instagram user wrote in Hale’s comments section.

TMZ reported that the actress’ home was burglarized earlier this month, and on January 9, she thanked fans for their support on Twitter.

“Thanks for all the kind words about my house ❤️,” she tweeted. “Luckily no one was hurt. Sad to lose some sentimental items, but thankful to be safe. 🙏🏼”

Hale’s statement comes during a wave of sexual misconduct allegations hitting Hollywood since the fall. Other women have come out with their own stories about dealing with sexual misconduct and assault. Actresses have since banded together and joined the #MeToo campaign and created the Time’s Up Movement to help shed light on crimes against women.

Us Weekly has reached out to Hale’s rep.

