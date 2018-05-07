Luke Bryan Jokes Katy Perry Is Pregnant, But She Is Not Amused

Not everyone is laughing. Luke Bryan jokingly announced that Katy Perry is pregnant, but the pop star didn’t find it very funny.

Perry, 33, was asked by reporters at a live American Idol taping on Sunday, May 6, about meeting Pope Francis with boyfriend Orlando Bloom. Before the “Swish Swish” singer could say much, Bryan interjected, “And she’s pregnant!” He added: “I’m just playing!”

“I’ll have some private conversations with him and his manager after this,” Perry told Us Weekly and other reporters. “The only thing I’m pregnant with is an In-N-Out burger right after this.”

When Bryan, 41, tried to jump back in with another tease, Perry responded, “Don’t talk to me.”

“What you’re experiencing right here is exactly what I hear in between each take,” fellow judge Lionel Richie shared. “I’m going, ‘Oh, my God, guys.’”

Bryan later issued a warning to Bloom. “I haven’t met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out,” the country crooner told Access Hollywood. “If he hurts my little sister, I mean, he just thinks all that bow shooting he did on Lord of the Rings … I got some real world bows.”

Perry and Bloom, 41, met the Pope while at the Vatican for a conference on April 28. She referred to the actor as “my darling” in an Instagram Story shared during their visit to Rome.

The couple have been dating on and off since 2016. They have been spotted together multiple times since most recently calling it quits in March 2017. Perry hinted that they are back together when she said she is “spoken for” during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on April 23.

Bloom opened up about their relationship in an interview with U.K.’s The Times, published on April 28. The Pirates of the Caribbean star said of Perry, “I have a lot of respect for her and a lot of deep feeling.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!