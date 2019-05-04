A final act of good. Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, explained her father’s unconventional burial clothing choice nearly two months after his death.

The 18-year-old shared a photo of mushrooms on her Instagram account on Friday, May 3, noting that the fungus now holds “an entirely new meaning” for her. “Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms,” she wrote. “All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling ‘mushroom burial suit’ .”

Sophie went on to detail her dad’s environmental decision. “My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes,” she concluded. “They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

The late Riverdale star’s youngest child later responded to a fan who asked whether being buried in the suit meant a coffin would not be used. “You can skip the casket all together, if that is allowed by the place you are being buried. But its [sic] definitely not necessary,” she replied. “And if you do use a casket, it would have to be a biodegradable one.”

Luke died at age 52 on March 4, days after suffering a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles. According to his death certificate, the actor was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, on March 11. He owned a farm and lived in the area part-time.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum shared daughter Sophie and son Jack, 21, with ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

The humanitarian revealed via Instagram on Monday, April 29, that she named a school in Africa after her late father. “Thank you to everybody who donated to help with our projects! Our first school is finished and I can’t tell you how proud and excited I am to see it open on Wednesday,” she announced. “Thank you to my amazing partner Ruben for everything. Especially for fighting to name the school after my dad.”

