Luke Perry’s Official Cause of Death Revealed After Burial in Tennessee

Luke Perry died from an ischemic cerebrovascular accident, more commonly known as a stroke, according to his death certificate, which Us Weekly obtained on Wednesday, March 13.

The document also revealed that Perry’s body was transported to Dickson, Tennessee, where he was buried on Monday, March 11. He had a farm in the area and lived there part-time.

The 52-year-old suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on February 27. He was rushed to a nearby hospital via ambulance, where he remained until his death on March 4.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” his rep said in a statement to Us. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning.”

The actor, who had a colorectal cancer scare in 2015, played Dylan McKay on Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran on Fox for 10 seasons from 1990 to 2000. More recently, he starred as Fred Andrews on The CW’s Riverdale.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry,” Riverdale executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater said in a statement to Us. “A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart and a true friend to all. A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

After the news of Perry’s death broke, several of his costars took to social media to pay their condolences and share fond memories of him.

The TV star and Bauer, 44, had been set to marry in Los Angeles on August 17. In a statement released after his death, the family and marriage therapist said, “The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. … He will be dearly missed.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!