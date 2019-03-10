Luke Perry’s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, has released a statement following the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s death, calling him “an extraordinary man.”

“I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” Madison Bauer, 44, said in a statement to Entertainment Tonight on Saturday, March 9. “The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time.”

“The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” the marriage and family therapist added. “I also want to thank his children, family, and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

As previously reported, the Riverdale star died at the age of 52 on Monday, March 4, less than a week after suffering a massive stroke at his L.A. home.

Madison Bauer, along with Perry’s ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, who he was married to for 10 years until their 2003 divorce, and their two kids, Jack Perry, 21, and Sophie Perry, 18, were by his bedside when he passed away.

Luke never publicly announced his engagement to Madison Bauer, but his rep confirmed that they did get engaged before his death.

Madison Bauer was spotted for the first time since her fiancé’s death on Friday, March 8, and was wearing her engagement ring when she visited a nail salon in L.A. with a friend. Hours later, she was spotted at dinner with Sharp and Jack in Studio City, California.

RadarOnline reports that funeral arrangements have been made for the Riverdale star, who is set to be buried at Forest Lawn cemetery in L.A., where several Hollywood A-listers were also laid to rest.

“They want to honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that,” a source told RadarOnline.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!