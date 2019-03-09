Luke Perry‘s fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, was wearing her engagement ring when she was spotted for the first time since the actor’s death.

Madison Bauer, 44, was seen at a Los Angeles nail salon with a friend on Friday, March 8, with what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring visible on the left hand. Her outing comes four days after the Riverdale star passed away at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. The actor never publicly announced his engagement to Bauer, but his rep confirmed they did get engaged before his death, although the date is unclear.

According to Bauer’s LinkedIn page, she is a licensed marriage and family therapist in the Los Angeles area, specializing in working with people who suffer from anxiety and other mental illnesses.

In addition to his children, Jack, 21, and Sophie, 18, and ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp (to whom he was married from 1993 to 2003), Bauer was one of the loved ones by Perry’s bedside when he died at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California, on Monday, March 4.

Perry’s untimely passing prompted an outpouring of love from former colleagues and friends. Riverdale stars such as Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes and onscreen son KJ Apa have spoken out, the latter captioning an Instagram photo of him wearing sunglasses with, “Rest in Love bro.”

His Beverly Hills, 90210 costars also shared condolences. Jason Priestley wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 7, “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared. Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon … and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

Shannen Doherty posted on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5: “Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

However, Jennie Garth skipped a social media post, instead Instagramming about her daughters on Friday, March 8. It was a decision she defended when her followers took note. “His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”

