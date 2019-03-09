Jennie Garth clapped back at fans who called her out for posting a photo of her daughters rather than a tribute to her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry following his death.

“These women,” the actress, 46, captioned a photo of her three girls on Friday, March 8. “#internationalwomensday #sisters.” (Garth shares Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli.)

The Instagram post marked the What I Like About You alum’s return to social media after Perry’s death. The Riverdale star died on Monday, March 4, at age 52, days after he suffered a massive stroke.

Some fans lashed out at Garth for not posting a tribute to her one-time castmate. “Hey everyone … I chose to post a pic of my girls today. Because they are my life. Because today is a day to celebrate all women,” she replied in the comments section of her post. “It took a lot for me to want to celebrate anything. I thought about it and I know that’s the way my dear friend would have wanted it.”

She continued: “His kids were his life. And anyone who knew him knows that and knows he didn’t give a f*#k about social media. So please don’t assume or judge or make rude comments. That’s really uncool. Sincerely, Jennie.”

Garth and Perry starred as Kelly Taylor and Dylan McKay, respectively, on the teen drama from 1990 to 2000. The Mystery Girls alum is set to return for a revival of sorts, along with original cast members Tori Spelling (Donna Martin), Jason Priestley (Brandon Walsh), Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Brian Austin Green (David Silver) and Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman).

Several 90210 alums shared their condolences after news of the 8 Seconds actor’s death. “My dear friend of 29 years, Luke Perry, was one of those truly special people who really cared,” Priestly, 49, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, March 7. “Luke was not only a star, he was an incredibly bright light that was extinguished far too soon … and that is why I, and so many others, are in so much pain today.”

Meanwhile, Shannen Doherty (Brenda Walsh) posted on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5: “Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me. I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives. Processing this is impossible right now.”

