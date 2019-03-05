Mourning her Dylan. Shannen Doherty broke her social media silence on Luke Perry’s death one day after the actor passed away following a massive stroke.

“Yesterday morning I got a phone call that devastated me,” the 47-year-old actress wrote on Tuesday, March 5, via Instagram. “I’m struggling with this loss and am having a hard time with my thoughts. But, my heart goes out to his family and friends who were blessed by his light in their (and mine) lives.”

She concluded: “Processing this is impossible right now.”

In addition to sharing a more recent selfie of her and Perry, Doherty posted three throwback images of their Beverly Hills, 90210 characters, Brenda and Dylan, who dated on and off during the first four seasons of the ‘90s drama.

A rep for Perry confirmed on Monday, March 4, that the actor had died after suffering a massive stroke less than a week earlier. He was 52 years old.

“[Perry] was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, stepfather Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder and other close family and friends,” the statement to Us Weekly read. “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning. No further details will be released at this time.”

A day before Perry’s tragic death, an emotional Doherty spoke exclusively to Us at the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation Compassion Project Gala in Culver City, California.

“I will not talk about how he’s doing because it’s between the two of us, but I love him,” the Charmed alum said on Sunday, March 3, hoping her former costar would make a full recovery after his hospitalization. “He’s going to be great.”

Fellow 90210 alums Ian Ziering (Steve Sanders), Gabrielle Carteris (Andrea Zuckerman) and Rebecca Gayheart (Toni Marchette) also shared touching social media tributes to Perry. While Jason Priestley (Brendon Walsh) has yet to write a public tribute to the Riverdale star, he thanked a Twitter user for sharing a throwback video of him and Perry from 2013.

