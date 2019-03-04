Staying as positive as she can. Shannen Doherty is still incredibly emotional over her former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Luke Perry‘s recent stroke, but she’s hopeful that everything will turn out well.

“I will not talk about how he’s doing because it’s between the two of us, but I love him,” Doherty, 47, told Us Weekly exclusively through tears at the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation Compassion Project Gala in Culver City, California, on Sunday, March 3. “He’s going to be great.”

Us confirmed that Perry, 52, suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on the morning of Wednesday, February 27. A spokesman from the Los Angeles Fire Department told Us that the Oz alum was taken to the hospital via ambulance after paramedics received a 911 call at around 9:40 a.m.

It was initially thought that Perry was placed into a medically induced coma upon arriving to the hospital, but his rep told Us that those reports were “not true.” The rep noted: “Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital.”

Many of the Ohio native’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 costars penned sweet letters to the actor in the wake of his health scare. The Charmed alum posted a throwback pic on Thursday, February 28, that showed the Riverdale actor embracing her from their days as couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on the hit FOX show.

“My friend,” Doherty captioned the sweet Instagram photo. “Holding you tight and giving you my strength. You got this.”

Ian Ziering, who played Steve Sanders on the ’90s drama series, also sent his well-wishes to Perry on social media. He noted on Instagram: “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news. Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

With reporting by Amanda Champagne

