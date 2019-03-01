Luke Perry’s ‘Riverdale’ Costars Send Their Love After He Suffers Stroke

Following Luke Perry’s stroke and hospitalization, many of the Riverdale actor’s costars on the CW drama sent him messages of support on social media.

“Thinking of you, Luke. And praying for your safe recovery,” Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram. Her boyfriend and Riverdale costar, Cole Sprouse, wrote, “Love you bud.”

Molly Ringwald, who plays the estranged wife of Perry’s character, tweeted, “Sending my love to Luke Perry. ❤️”

Perry, 52, suffered a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 27, Us Weekly has confirmed. A Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told Us that paramedics received a 911 call, responded to the actor’s residence around 9:40 a.m. and took him to a nearby hospital.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” his representative told Us. The rep also debunked rumors that the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum had been put into a medically induced coma.

Other Riverdale stars sent social media love to their ailing colleague. “Thinking of this amazing man. We love you Luke ❤️🙏🏻,” Marisol Nichols wrote on Instagram. Mädchen Amick added, “Love you Luke.”

Skeet Ulrich shared an Instagram photo of Perry standing a pool, smiling and wearing a cowboy hat and sunglasses. “Waiting for ya brotha!!” he wrote. “Someone has to man the grill for me.”

“Luke Perry. I’m praying for you,” Hayley Law tweeted. “Asking god to be with you and help you get through this🌹 to help you recover stronger♥️.”

Gina Gershon wrote: “Thinking of you. ❤️🙏🏻sending love.” Captioning a photo of himself with Perry, Lochlyn Munro said, “Love ya, Bud!! Stay strong…..❤️”

The medical crisis came the same day FOX announced a meta-revival of 90210 with Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Cateris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling playing “heightened versions” of themselves. Perry, who played Dylan McKay on the 1990s drama, will not be a regular on the six-part revival due to his Riverdale commitments, but will “do as many [episodes] as he can do,” Spelling previously told Access Live.

