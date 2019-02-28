Showing their support. Luke Perry’s former Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates, including Shannen Doherty and Ian Ziering, shared touching tributes to the actor after he suffered a stroke.

The Charmed alum, 47, shared a caption-less photo on Instagram on Thursday, February 28, of the Riverdale actor, 52, embracing her from their days as couple Brenda Walsh and Dylan McKay on the hit FOX show.

Ziering, 54, meanwhile, posted a shot of himself kissing the Ohio native on the cheek. “No words can express what my heart feels hearing today’s shocking news,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday. “Let us all say a prayer for his speedy recovery.”

Us Weekly confirmed that the Oz alum had a massive stroke at his home in the Sherman Oaks neighborhood of L.A. on Wednesday, February 27.

“Mr. Perry is currently under observation at the hospital,” his rep told Us at the time.

A spokesman from the Los Angeles Fire Department told Us that the star was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital after paramedics received a 911 call around 9:40 a.m.

That same day, Fox announced a six-episode revival of sorts of 90210, which will see Ziering, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Cateris, Brian Austin Green and Tori Spelling playing “heightened versions of themselves” as they scheme to get a reboot off the ground.

Perry and Doherty are not part of the new show, though Spelling, 45, said that the former had planned to “do as many [episodes] as he can do” during an appearance on Access Live on February 1.

The Masked Singer alum also gushed about reuniting with her former costars at the time, saying, “It’s like going back to a high school reunion, but then like never leaving each other again. … We all love each other very much and we’re excited.”

Perry’s current condition is unknown.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!