Luke Perry’s Son, Ex-Wife and Fiancee Grab Dinner in L.A. Ahead of Funeral

Luke Perry’s son, Jack Perry, ex-wife, Rachel “Minnie” Sharp, and fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, grabbed dinner together in L.A. on Friday, March 8, ahead of the actor’s funeral.

They had dinner in Studio City, California, according to TMZ, which posted photos of the group outside a restaurant. It’s unclear if Perry and Sharp’s daughter, Sophie Perry, 18, was also in attendance but a friend of hers appeared to have had dinner with the family.

The amicable get together came four days after the Riverdale actor died at an L.A. hospital after suffering a massive stroke at his home on February 27.

Sharp — who was married to Luke for 10 years until their divorce in 2003 — Jack, 21, and Sophie as well as Madison Bauer, 44, were by the 52-year-old’s bedside when he passed away on Monday, March 4.

RadarOnline reports that funeral arrangements have been made for the beloved Beverly Hills, 90210 star, with plans to bury the Ohio native “among the stars in L.A.’s Forest Lawn cemetery.”

“They want to honor him like the icon he is and they are hoping to have a service that will reflect that,” a source told RadarOnline.

Madison Bauer, who is a licensed marriage and family therapist, was spotted for the first time since her fiancé’s death earlier on Friday. She wore what appeared to be an engagement ring on her left hand as she left a nail salon with a friend.

Luke never announced their engagement but his rep confirmed that they did get engaged before the star’s untimely death.

As revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly, Luke was a doting dad, who was very hands-on with his kids. He was “a wonderful man with a very close-knit family,” a source told Us of the actor, who was often seen in the stands at his son’s professional wrestling matches, cheering him on.

Jack paid tribute on Instagram on Wednesday, March 6, writing, “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad. He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be.”

“I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for,” Jack continued. “I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth. I’ll do whatever I can to carry on your legacy and make you proud.”

Sophie, who flew back from Malawi to be with her father after he was hospitalized, also shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, March 5. “A lot has happened in this past week for me. Everything is happening so fast. I made it back from Malawi just in time to be here with my family, And in the past 24 hours I have received an overwhelming amount of love and support,” she captioned a photo with her dad. “I’m not really sure what to say or do in this situation, it’s something you aren’t ever given a lesson on how to handle, especially when it’s all happening in the public eye. So bear with me and know that I am grateful for all the love. Just, being grateful quietly.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!