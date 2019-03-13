Luke Perry and Fiancee Wendy Madison Bauer Were Set to Wed in August

Before Luke Perry’s sudden death, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum and his fiancée, Wendy Madison Bauer, had been planning their happily ever after.

Us Weekly obtained a “save the date” card that the couple sent to their family members and friends, which announced that they were set to marry on August 17 in Los Angeles. The dark gray and gold notice with its Great Gatsby-esque font did not provide any further information about the wedding, though it did state that a “formal invitation” would follow.

Perry and Bauer were first spotted together in April 2017 at the GLAAD Media Awards. They never publicly announced their engagement, but his rep revealed the news after the actor died at the age of 52 on March 4.

The marriage and family therapist, 44, paid tribute to Perry in a statement released five days after his death. “I want to express my gratitude to everyone for the outpouring of love and support. The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” she said. “The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him. I also want to thank his children, family and friends for their love and support. We have found comfort in one another and in the knowledge that our lives were touched by an extraordinary man. He will be dearly missed.”

The Riverdale star had suffered a massive stroke at his Los Angeles-area home five days before his death. His fiancée, ex-wife Rachel “Minnie” Sharp (to whom he was married from 1993 to 2003) and children, son Jack, 21, and daughter Sophie, 18, were among the loved ones at his hospital bedside when he died.

“Luke’s loved ones were hoping they’d pull him out of it after 48 hours or so,” a source told Us. “But he never recovered. It was devastating.”

Perry was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, on Monday, March 11.

