Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, honored her late dad with a heartfelt post after Father’s Day on Monday, June 17.

Sophie, 19, paid tribute to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s memory in an Instagram post, as she experienced her first Father’s Day without the beloved actor.

“I know this is comin at u a day late but Malawian internet really didn’t want to help me out so… it is Father’s Day, and dad I miss and love you dearly,” she wrote. The post’s main picture showed a photo of Sophie beside Luke and her older brother, Jack Perry.

In continuing her message, she noted that “today is a special day for another reason,” as she revealed it was also Jack’s birthday. The Riverdale alum’s eldest son turned 22 on Saturday, June 15.

“To the brother that blows all others out of the water. To the mentor who taught me to be brave. To the boy who I wrestled with on the trampoline. To the man who is everything I ever wanted to be. Happy birthday, you beautiful beaver boy,” Sophie continued, sharing a series of pictures with herself and Jack. “I wish I could be with you, now more than ever. But I’ll be there soon enough, to watch you kick major ass and have all your dreams, all the dreams I had for you, come true.”

Sophie then shared a post with Luke and her big brother in her Instagram Stories. The post also honored her father’s Riverdale costar KJ Apa, who — like Jack — is celebrating his 22nd birthday on Monday. (Apa plays Archie Andrews, whose father is Luke’s Fred Andrews, on the CW drama.)

“Happy birthday to both these boys! 1 day apart??? Wild,” she wrote, sharing a picture of herself beside Luke, Jack and Apa. “Love you, KJ. You’re, like, the second sarcastic brother I didn’t know I needed.”

Luke died on March 4 at 52 after suffering from a fatal stroke. Us Weekly previously reported that his body was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, on March 11.

