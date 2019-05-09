Remembering her dad. Luke Perry’s daughter, Sophie Perry, opened up about one way in which she paid tribute to her late father’s legacy following his death in March.

The 18-year-old shared a photo of a tattoo on her arm via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, May 8. “The mushroom is symbolic of my dad,” she told her followers in a video.

Sophie, who is currently doing volunteer work in Malawi, also detailed how much she misses the Riverdale star. “Every moment of every day,” she wrote. “I will NEVER not miss him.”

One Instagram user asked the humanitarian how she is doing in the wake of his death. “Well isn’t that a complicated question????” she responded. “I’m doing okay for the most part but ya know!”

Sophie previously outlined the significance of mushrooms when she revealed that Luke was buried in a suit made of the fungus, which now holds “an entirely new meaning” for her. “Any explanation i give will not do justice to the genius that is the mushroom burial suit, but it is essentially an eco friendly burial option via mushrooms,” she revealed on Instagram on Friday, May 3. “All i can say is that you should all look into them at coeio.com or just by googling ‘mushroom burial suit’ .”

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum chose the outfit himself. “My dad discovered it, and was more excited by this than I have ever seen him. He was buried in this suit, one of his final wishes,” she noted. “They are truly a beautiful thing for this beautiful planet, and I want to share it with all of you.”

Luke died at age 52 on March 4 after suffering a massive stroke. He was buried in Dickson, Tennessee, one week later. The actor owned a farm in the area and lived there part-time.

The 8 Seconds star shared Sophie and son Jack, 21, with ex-wife Minnie Sharp.

