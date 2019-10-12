



Never forgotten. Luke Perry‘s children, Sophie Perry and Jack Perry, honored the late actor with heartfelt tributes on what would have been his 53th birthday on Friday, October 11.

Sophie, 19, posted two versions of the same photo of herself wearing a black gown and embracing her father. The first photo is cropped and shows Luke wearing a formal jacket from the waist up. In the second photo, Sophia reveals her dad was wearing a pair of casual shorts with the outfit.

“Happy birthday, fashion icon 💁🏼‍♀️,” she wrote. “I can hear you doing your best Tim Gunn impersonation now 💛 love you the most.”

Jack, 22, posted his own tribute of a black-and-white collage of various Luke photos that combined to form the former Riverdale star’s face.

“Happy birthday, old man. I’ll see you somewhere. ♥️,” the wrestler captioned the photo.

Luke died in March from a stroke at the age of 52. The CW series dedicated an emotional sendoff episode for his character, Fred Andrews, on the show’s season 4 premiere on Wednesday, October 9. After Fred is killed in a hit-and-run car accident, Archie (KJ Apa) and his friends have to say goodbye.

In the episode, Fred dies while trying to help a woman change a flat tire. The woman was portrayed by his former Beverly Hills, 90210 costar, and friend, Shannen Doherty.

As the episode aired, his Riverdale costars posted tributes to Luke on their social media accounts. Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper) posted three cast photos featuring Luke.

“Tonight’s episode, and all episodes for the rest of our run, are for Luke,” Reinhart, 23, captioned the photos. “We love, honor, and cherish his memory every single day. I only wish he were here to see how many lives he touched with happiness and laughter. I know he’s watching from above. We love you, Luke.”

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge) posted a photo from the emotional episode on her Instagram Story.

“Season 4 premieres tonight. I’m finding it hard to express how I’m feeling, but I’ll try,” Mendes, 25, posted. “We put everything we have into this episode. We wanted to honor Luke’s memory in the most sincere and respectful way possible. This episode is as hard to watch as it is to make it. Actually, making it was harder. But the result is a beautiful tribute to our friend. Luke deserves that and so much more.”

Mark Consuelos (Hiram Lodge) shared a photo of himself with Luke on “8-1-17” calling it “a good day.” Marisol Nichols (Hermione Lodge) also posted her own selfie with Luke captioned, “This ones for you my friend. S4 tonight. #riverdale.”

