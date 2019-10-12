



Lupita Nyong’o is perfectly content being an actress. The 36-year-old told Us Weekly exclusively that she has no plans to record an album after her Little Monsters costar Alexander England and the film’s director, Abe Forsythe, raved about her vocal talent in the movie.

“That is very generous of them,” Nyong’o said about the cast and crew’s comments at the Little Monsters premiere in New York City on Tuesday, October 8. When asked whether fans will get an album from Nyong’o in the near future, she replied: “I’m going to stay in my lane. That’s what I’m going to say. I’m staying in my lane!”

The Oscar winner (who stars as charming kindergarten teacher Miss Caroline) not only sings in the zombie flick but she also plays the ukulele, according to Forsythe.

“She never sung on screen before. And she certainly never played the ukulele before, and she did both of those things for this movie and she was incredible,” the 38-year-old director gushed. “I mean, no surprise. She’s incredible. When she commits to something, she commits 110 percent.”

England echoed his director’s sentiments about Nyong’o.

“You know, the kids met her as Miss Caroline. She was all set up with her teaching equipment and the kids were brought into the classroom and they met the new teacher, Miss Caroline,” he explained. “From that point on, they looked to her whenever they were feeling uncomfortable or whenever they wanted to know anything. They treated her like their teacher. So, she would play songs to keep them entertained. I did my bit here and there, if I could, but I was just drawn to her, so she really fulfilled a number of roles on the film.”

The 12 Years a Slave actress may not be interested in a full album — but she is ready for her rap debut. Nyong’o, who performed under her rap alter ego, Troublemaker, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, October 7, told Us that she’s waiting for her big break in the rap world.

“It was an audition. It was an open audition,” she joked about her late night performance. “I’m hoping I’ll be getting calls anytime. Labels can call me if they want! I’m ready.”

Little Monsters is in select theaters and streaming on Hulu now.

With reporting by Lexi Ciccone

