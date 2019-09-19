From A to Z: Inside Fall 2019’s 26 Must-See Films

It’s officially that time of the year. Fall movies are underway and many may just be the ones leading awards season. Us Weekly is highlighting 26 must-see films in this week’s issue on newsstands now.

From Brad Pitt as an astronaut to Jesse Eisenberg as a zombie killer, and everything in between, the films of the fall contain a little bit of everything: family joy in the sequels of Maleficent and Frozen; romance with Last Christmas and Noelle; and meaningful stories with Queen & Slim and Harriet.

This season also features multiple films based on true stories, like the biopic of Judy Garland with Renée Zellweger in the leading role in Judy.

“I worked with Renée pretty much inclusively, but I really only worked with Judy. I rarely saw Renée out of Judy,” says Finn Wittrock, who portrays Garland’s fifth husband, Mickey Deans, in the film. “When I would see Renée on rare occasions, like with blonde hair and cut-up jeans, I would forget that I had known her at all. She was always in her transformation.”

The same goes for Tom Hanks, who completely transformed into Fred Rogers for the biopic.

“I’m sure people are bored about hearing how nice Tom is, but sadly that is the truth, but on another level,” Hanks’ costar Matthew Rhys tells Us. “He is a true hero of mine from my very early days, so when you sit in the same room with him or sit opposite in an act-off with him, regardless of how lovely, charming and relaxed he makes you feel, you’re still looking at Tom Hanks and everything he brings with him, so it took a few days for me to get over my own inhibitions!”

As for the Academy Award winner’s ability to become Mister Rogers, the 44-year-old winner says it’s all because of Hanks’ hard work.

“I just think it’s the level of preparedness that he does and he’s all encompassing of the process, he takes in everyone and every element and processes it and turns that into this presence,” Rhys says. “Every level is taken into consideration. He not only does his own job, but he takes in every part.”

Scroll through the gallery below for all the inside scoop on the season’s must-see movies.