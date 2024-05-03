Lynne Spears is showing her support for daughter Britney Spears after the pop star blamed her for the ankle injury she sustained at Chateau Marmont.

While walking through the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on Friday, May 3, Lynne, 68, was asked by the Daily Mail if she’ll “always be there no matter what” for Britney, 42, amid the drama.

In response, Lynne nodded, making it clear that despite the ups and downs of their relationship, she’s in the singer’s corner.

Lynne’s response came shortly after Britney uploaded multiple videos via Instagram on Thursday, May 2, in which she alleged that her mom had something to do with the incident.

“I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out!!!” she wrote. “I was set up just like she did way back when!!! I wish I had grandparents!!! I can’t stand her!!! I honestly don’t care, I will say it.”

Britney sparked concern amongst fans after the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at 12:42 a.m. on Thursday, May 2, with reports of a female injured, LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey told the Daily Mail.

The “Toxic” singer was photographed leaving the iconic Los Angeles hotel barefoot and wrapped up in a blanket; however, the fire department confirmed that “no one was transported” via an ambulance and the police were not called to the scene.

After the mishap, a source exclusively told Us that Britney was “fine” and that “she rolled her ankle walking down the stairs, so they treated the ankle.”

Britney’s on-and-off boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz, was with her at the time of the accident. While it was reported in September 2023 that the duo had called it quits, Us confirmed in February that the pair were “definitely together.” The insider added, “He’s still in the picture.”

Soliz’s relationship with Spears was her first public romance after her divorce from Sam Asghari. The same day as Spears’ incident at the hotel, Us confirmed that her and Asghari’s divorce was finalized nine months after their August 2023 separation. The exes were married for 14 months.