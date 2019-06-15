Foul play afoot? Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, thinks fans might be onto something as far as her daughter’s social media pages are concerned.

The A Mother’s Gift author, 64, responded to fan account @absolutebritney after it accused the 37-year-old pop star’s team on Friday, June 14, of deleting all of the positive messages from her page to damage her image.

“So Britney’s team is deleting positive comments on her Instagram post and leaving negative ones to keep up the illusion that she needs help!” the concerned poster wrote. “They were all so quick to remove all comments before but now all the sudden they are leaving all negative ones but removing positive ones! How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!!” The account added the hashag, “#FreeBritney”

Rather than dispute the claims, Lynne noted that the disappearing positive comments also caught her attention.

“I can’t believe u [sic] just posted this because I had friend tell me the same thing!” she wrote in the comments section. “I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED???”

She added, “I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I had others say the same.”

On Saturday, the social media account posted about an alleged reversal on Spears’ page, “Now all the sudden all the negative comments that have been there for three days on B Instagram are all the sudden gone and now Britney’s mom comment is now number one, and also the positive comments are seen now?”

The user continued: “Hmmmmmmm very interesting how I called Team B out on there s–t these comments magically appear and Britneys mom comment is number one. … Have a great weekend everyone! Sending you all amazing and beautiful vibes and remember GOOD ALWAYS WINS!! 🙃🤔😘 ”

The suspicion comes amid a confession from Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who has acted as Britney’s conservator in February 2008, that their relationship has experienced some tension.

“Me and my daughter’s relationship has always been strained,” he said while testifying in court on Thursday, June 13, to extend Britney’s temporary restraining order against her former manager Sam Lutfi — a request which was granted on Thursday.

The Grammy winner is also seeking to end her father’s conservatorship over her personal life. She appeared in court over the matter on May 10, where a judge ruled that she submit to a 730 evaluation as the first step in potentially ending her father’s legal reign over her life.

“Jamie’s biggest concern is that the judge will end the conservatorship prematurely,” a separate source told Us in June. “Since Britney appeared in court and requested to formally end the conservatorship, she has been given additional privileges that weren’t in place. Jamie decided to give Britney full access to her social media accounts. She always had input about what was posted, but it was always carefully curated … for Britney’s protection.”

Lynne, meanwhile, who split from Jamie in 2002, filed paperwork requesting to be updated on the details of her eldest daughter’s affairs in May. (The couple also share son Bryan, 42, and daughter Jamie Lynn, 28.)

A source maintains that the writer is not attempting to take control over from Jamie, however. “Reports that Lynne is trying to help Britney loosen the constraints of the conservatorship are false,” the insider shared that same month. “If anything, Lynne wants Britney back in treatment, and that angers Britney.”

