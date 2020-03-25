Rapper M.I.A. Under Fire for Anti-Vaccine Stance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

It seems M.I.A. would rather die than take a coronavirus vaccine. The rapper, whose real name is Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam, is defending her controversial opinion on vaccinations amid the global coronavirus pandemic.

“If I have to choose the vaccine or chip I’m gonna choose death – YALA,” the 44-year-old tweeted on Wednesday, March 25.

After a social media user labeled the musician an “anti-vaxxer,” the “Paper Planes” singer called her 11-year-old son, Ikhyd Edgar Arular Bronfman, being vaccinated for school “the hardest thing” for her.

“Yeah in America they made me vacinate my child before the school admission,” she wrote. “To not have choice over this as a mother. I never wanna feel that again. He was so sick for 3 weeks then Docs had to pump him with antibiotics to reduce the fever from 3 vaxins. … Have a healthy life. Don’t live in fear!”

In a since-deleted tweet, she added, “Most of science is in bed with business. Business is in bed with banks, banks are in bed with tech, techs in bed with us, we’re in bed with corona. Corona is in bed with science. So on … the best is prevention.”

M.I.A.’s comments come after more than 20,000 people have died from COVID-19 globally. There are also currently more than 64,000 total cases in the United States.

“Don’t panic you are OK,” M.I.A. tweeted as she started to receive backlash online. “You are not gonna die. You can make it without stressing the medical systems. Just breathe. You are going to be ok. You can make it through without jumping in the frying pan. You are fine. All the vaccines you’ve already had is enough to see you through.”

M.I.A. is the latest celebrity to come out as an “anti-vaxxer.” Kristin Cavallari, Kat Von D, Jenny McCarthy and Alicia Silverstone have all been vocal about their decision not to vaccinate their kids. (There is no scientific link between vaccines and autism, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.)

