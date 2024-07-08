Madison Keys has found a tennis partner she can share her life with.

The tennis star and Bjorn Fratangelo — also a pro in the sport — got engaged in March 2023 after six years of dating.

While Keys may get the most publicity, Fratangelo has paved his way as a solid contributor to the tennis world. In 2011, he won the French Open boys’ title at the age of 17 and turned pro the following year.

After meeting Keys, the couple seemed to only compound each other’s talents — even playing mixed doubles together in the 2021 U.S. Open.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

Off the court, the twosome have been there for one another through thick and thin. When COVID-19 struck in 2020, Keys and Fratangelo were forced to stay indoors, bu itt that brought them closer together.

“Being in quarantine together has really shown us that we don’t have to be doing something in particular to enjoy being together,” Keys told Tennis.com at the time. “We laugh together a lot and Bjorn is constantly keeping me on my toes.”

She added, “We feel like a regular couple that lives a normal life, and we really don’t mind the normalcy that we have right now. Whether it’s the morning cup of coffee or even hitting balls together, these things could be taken for granted if it’s something you’ve done continuously for many, many years.”

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of Keys and Fratangelo’s relationship:

2016

Keys and Fratangelo met in Boca Raton, Florida while training at the same tennis facility.

2017

After the two moved to Orlando, they lived in the same apartment complex before sparking a romance.

December 2017

Keys expressed her gratitude for Fratangelo during the holiday season.

“Santa delivered this year ❣️,” she captioned an Instagram post of the twosome at the time.

Related: Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Complete Relationship Timeline Training season is over for Dua Lipa now that she’s with Callum Turner. The singer first sparked romance rumors with the British actor in January 2024, when they were spotted cozying up at the Masters of the Air premiere party. However, Turner played coy about their connection, telling photographers “no comment” when asked about his […]

2018

Keys took to social media to boast about her handsome flame for the day.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my favorite guy ♥️,” she wrote alongside a snap of the couple on a balcony.

2019

On Fratangelo’s 25th birthday, Keys shared a carousel of goofy snaps via Instagram that showed the cute couple enjoying each other’s company in the kitchen.

“The process of us trying to take a cute pic.. happy birthday babe ♥️ 📸 @lololundberg,” she captioned the post, which included pics of her stroking Fratangelo’s hair.

2020

“Thank you for always letting me press my cold feet against you at night and only complaining about it a little bit,” Keys captioned an Instagram photo of the two posing for a selfie.

2021

The couple played mixed doubles together at the U.S. Open after Fratangelo eventually convinced Keys to be his tennis partner.

“He finally wore me down,” Keys said, according to Town & Country. “I was always just saying I was going to be so nervous and I was going to have to try so hard, but he finally said, ‘We’ll just have some fun.’ I’m very happy that we did it.”

Fratangelo chimed in by saying “we had to do it once,” adding the game was “just to have some fun on court with me and play and try to get a win and if not, just have an hour of laughs and fun. It’s good for everybody.”

Related: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger: A Timeline of Their Relationship Chris Pratt’s divorce from Anna Faris broke fans’ hearts, but the Parks and Recreation alum found another shot at love with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple started dating in 2018, one year after Pratt and Faris confirmed they were going their separate ways after eight years of marriage (the exes welcomed son Jack in 2012). In […]

March 2023

Fratangelo popped the question to Keys after six years of dating. After the proposal, Keys shared a picture of the ring on her Instagram account.

“Forever 🩶,” she captioned the post.

The tennis pro later revealed that her man proposed in the most romantic way.

“He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai so I was not expecting it at all,” Keys told Tennis Update in April of that year. “I was sitting on the couch and he was like, ‘Hey I have your birthday present.’ He handed me something and then got down on one knee. Just sitting on the couch so now we have to keep the couch forever.”

December 2023

Keys shared some engagement pictures via Instagram to celebrate their future as husband and wife.

“We finally have some photos together! 💍🤗,” she captioned snaps of the couple holding hands, kissing and posing on a street.

2024

Keys tagged her fiancé in an Instagram post that showed they know how to make each other laugh.

In the photo, Fratangelo pretended to talk on the phone outside a coffee shop window while Keys gave a thumbs up to the camera.

“The day I left Paris the sun finally came out,” Keys captioned the post. “Allegedly.”