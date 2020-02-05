Material Girl with a material offer! Madonna is offering to let Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sublet her New York City apartment as they transition away from royal life in the United Kingdom.

“Harry, don’t run off to Canada. It’s so boring there,” the 61-year-old says in an Instagram video posted on Tuesday, February 4, referencing the couple’s plans to live in the country part-time.

Addressing the camera via a dressing room mirror, she continues: “I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s [a] two-bedroom. It’s got the best view of Manhattan, [an] incredible balcony. It’s going to be a winner. That’s going to be the dealbreaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

A voice offscreen says, “It’s got a better view, that’s for sure.”

“Yeah, for sure. A bunch of guys in woolly hats!” Madge replies, referencing the Queen’s Guard and their signature bearskins.

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced on January 8 that they would “step back” from their duties as senior members of the royal family and that they planned to split their time “between the United Kingdom and North America.”

They elaborated: “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son [Archie, 8 months] with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, confirmed the couple’s move to Canada in a statement less than a week later. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the monarch’s statement read. “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

On January 21, Harry arrived at Vancouver Island to reunite with his family. Meghan had traveled to Canada on January 10 to reunite with Archie, who’d been staying in the care of a nanny.