Sending love? Queen Elizabeth II appeared to send a sign of support to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during her first public outing after the couple’s decision to step back from the family.

The 93-year-old monarch stepped out for a morning service at Sandringham on Sunday, February 2. In addition to her powder blue dress and matching coat, the queen donned a Canadian snowflake brooch.

While the Canadian Governor General David Johnston gifted Elizabeth with the maple leaf and the snowflake pin in 2017, the queen’s decision to wear the piece of jewelry this weekend may have been a nice gesture for Harry and Meghan, who decided to split their time between the UK and Canada last month.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex first announced their plans to step back from the royal family on January 8. Less than a week later, the queen revealed she came to an agreement with the couple.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family,” the January 13 statement read. “Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.”

Harry, 35, has since joined Meghan, 38, and their 8-month-old son, Archie, in Canada. According to a source, the Suits alum is “actively looking for representation” and hoping to return to the spotlight after the exit.

“It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects,” the source told Us exclusively.

While reports surfaced that Meghan was set to appear in best friend Jessica Mulroney’s upcoming reality series about second weddings, I Do, Redo, on Netflix, Ben Mulroney shut down the speculation on Saturday, February 1.

“I’ll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show,” Jessica’s husband and Canadian TV host wrote via Instagram Stories.

Harry previously pitched his wife for voiceover work to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in London in July 2019, six months before the royal drama made headlines.

Scroll through to see more photos of the queen’s latest appearances: