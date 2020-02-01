Setting the record straight. Ben Mulroney is speaking out following reports that Meghan Markle will be joining his wife, Jessica Mulroney, on a new wedding reality show on Netflix.

The 43-year-old television host took to his Instagram Stories to shut down the rumors on Saturday, February 1. “Oh, for heaven’s sake @pagesix,” he wrote, referencing the New York Post’s Page Six article about Meghan’s alleged guest-starring role on the upcoming Canadian series I Do Redo. “@ctv_pr told you yesterday that your facts were inaccurate. You ran the story anyway. So I’ll say this as clearly as I can: Meghan Markle is not appearing nor was she ever set to appear on my wife’s show.”

Meghan, 38, was allegedly set to make “sporadic” appearances on the 10-part series, starring her best friend, Toronto-based stylist Jessica, a source close to production told the publication.

The show, which “revisits first-time wedding disasters before re-making the wedding dreams of 10 devoted couples,” will feature 30-minute episodes and air internationally on Netflix, according to a press release.

The streaming giant confirmed that Meghan will not appear on the series in an exclusive statement to Us on Saturday.

“This is not true, please see CTV PR’s tweet,” Netflix said, referencing a Twitter post from CTV that read, “As confirmed to @PageSix yesterday, the Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo.”

Meghan’s Netflix speculation comes just three days after Us Weekly confirmed that the former Suits actress was shopping around for an agent following her and Prince Harry‘s exit from the royal family.

“Meghan is actively looking for representation. She has begun outreach,” a source told Us on Friday, January 29, as first revealed on Us‘ “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “It can be a manager or an agent, but she’s reaching out to people to find someone to represent her for future professional projects.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan have been in talks with a few Hollywood heavyweights in their quest to take a “step back” as senior members of the royal family and become “financially independent.”

In July 2019, Harry gushed about his wife’s voiceover work to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the Lion King premiere in London. He told Iger at time that Meghan was “really interested” in future work with the media conglomerate. Iger, 68, was open to the idea, telling the prince, “Sure. We’d love to try.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also chatted with The Lion King director Jon Favreau at the event, with Meghan jokingly telling him, “That’s really why we’re here — to pitch.”

The Horrible Bosses star landed a voiceover deal with Disney nearly six months later, according to The Times. Meghan reportedly turned down direct compensation for the project, instead asking for all funds to be donated to Elephants Without Borders, a charitable organization dedicated to conserving wildlife and natural resources.

The couple, who share 8-month-old son Archie, announced their decision to “step back” from senior royal duties and divide their time between the U.K. and North America, in January. Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince William and Harry reached an agreement on their transition, which will go into effect in the spring of 2020. Buckingham Palace also announced that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their His and Her Royal Highness titles.

The royal couple couldn’t be more thrilled about the change, a source told Us exclusively last month. Meghan is “so happy” to about their next step, and Harry is “really excited about the next chapter in their lives” too.