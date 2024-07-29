‘MadTV’ Actress Erica Ash Dead at Age 46 Following Cancer Battle

Erica Ash has died at the age of 46.

“Today, #BETRemembers actress and comedienne Erica Ash who has passed away at the age of 46,” BET wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 29. “Known for being equal parts witty and funny, Erica starred in BET favorites such as legal drama In Contempt and reality spoof Real Husbands of Hollywood. We send our deepest condolences and love to her parents, siblings, friends, and family. Fly high Queen 🕊️.”

Ash’s family also confirmed her death, sharing that she was privately battling an undisclosed form of cancer.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024),” read a statement obtained by Variety on Monday. “After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

After news broke of Ash’s passing, many stars paid tribute to the late comedian. Loni Love penned a heartfelt message for her friend.

“I am sad to confirm my friend and fellow actress Erica Ash’s passing … Erica was talented and hilarious whether it was the show Survivor’s Remorse or MadTV she would put her all into her work,” Love wrote via Instagram alongside a slideshow of her and Ash over the years. “She would always just be there … now she’s gone … My sincere condolences to her family and fans 🙏🏾🙏🏾.”

Niecy Nash, for her part, recalled the last text message exchange she shared with Ash.

“Rest Well Pretty girl 🕊️❤️ @theericaash” Nash, 57, captioned a photo of the duo. “Your last text to me was ‘I’m gonna make you my #wcw’ Then we had a good keke. You will be missed! Thank you for all the laughs! Sending my deepest condolences to your family & loved ones ❤️.”

Ash was best known for her time on MadTV from 2008 to 2009. Following her time on the sketch comedy show, Ash went on to snag roles in Scary Movie 5, Uncle Drew, The Real Husbands of Hollywood and more. In 2014, she snagged the leading role on Starz’s dramedy series Survivor’s Remorse.

Ash’s Survivor’s Remorse costar Mike Epps also honored the late actress.

“RIP ERICA 🥲 gone to soon she was such a great person to work with full of life and funny and talent you left a great mark on earth 🌍 🕊️🕊️🕊️,” he wrote alongside a still from the series.