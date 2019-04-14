Married at First Sight star Jon Francetic announced his engagement to the show’s psychologist, Dr. Jessica Griffin, on Sunday, April 14.

“I just love how happy she looks,” the 30-year-old captioned a photo of the pair smiling as they showed off her engagement ring. “Oh, and we got engaged at the Grand Canyon yesterday! And now @dr.jessicagriffin is mine foreverrrr #shesmine #nervouswreck.”

“They are both very excited about the future!” a rep for the couple tells Us Weekly. “Jessica didn’t see this coming so they are just enjoying this new development in their relationship.”

The pair met when Griffin, 41, who has served as the show’s psychologist and marriage counselor, offered expert marriage advice to Francetic and his then-wife Molly Duff during season 6 of the Lifetime series last year. The pair decided to get divorced before the show’s decision day.

Francetic and Griffin, who has three children from a previous relationship, went public with their romance last August, eight months after he and Duff went their separate ways.

Shortly afterward, he responded to commenters who questioned whether their relationship was inappropriate. He explained that it wasn’t unethical because his “MAFS contract explicitly states that there cannot be a doctor/patient relationship,” meaning that the counseling he received on the show wasn’t bound by medical ethics as a true doctor/patient interaction.

In October he declared his love for his girlfriend, sharing a photo of them kissing on Instagram and writing, “I love the ocean in the most pure way I know. It’s vast and deep and beautiful. When I’m on it I’m free, and when I’m in it I’m home. When life gets chaotic, it calms me. It’s beautiful and balanced, yet relentless and powerful. I am my most happy and content self when surrounded by the ocean. So you must understand, it’s not the blue of ocean I see in your eyes. It’s love, pure love.”

The couple’s engagement announcement comes after the news that Griffin won’t be returning to the show after revealing their relationship.

